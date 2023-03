Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic will have the chance to reach the Girls 3rd Region Basketball Tournament title game when the semifinals tip off Friday night at the Sportscenter, but it won’t be an easy task with a pair of regional powers standing in their way.

Owensboro Catholic (23-9) will face defending regional champion Meade County (22-9) at 6 p.m., followed by Owensboro (20-10) squaring off against Breckinridge County (25-8) at 7:45. The winner advances to Sunday’s title game, which is set for a 3 p.m. tipoff.