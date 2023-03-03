Open in App
Bentonville, AR
Scorebook Live

Top-ranked Jonesboro holds Bentonville to season low in 61-28 victory

By Steve Andrews,

5 days ago

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Karen Schwartz

ROGERS – A balanced Jonesboro team had 11 players score Thursday night as the Hurricane roared to a 61-28 win over Bentonville in the second round of the 6A boys state basketball tournament.

The Hurricane’s smothering defense also held Bentonville to a season-low in points scored.

Jonesboro (28-3), ranked No 3 in the SBLive Arkansas Top 25, had a bye in the first round, but wasted little time in taking control again the Tigers (21=9) – a 52-50 winner over Bryant in the first round. The Hurricane scored the game’s first nine points after senior Isaac Harrell took a fast-break pass from Phillip Tillman and scored a layup to make it 9-0 with 4:33 to play in the first quarter.

Senior Devarius Montgomery then connected on consecutive buckets, including a slam dunk, to make it 13-2. After Bentonville’s lone field goal of the quarter by Xander Collins, Jonesboro finished the first frame on a 6-0 run to lead 19-4 after one.

“We’ve just pushed ourselves and prepared ourselves all season for this,” said Montgomery, who finished with a game-high 13 points. “We had to sit out with a bye in the first round, so we were ready for this game from the get-go.”

With the Tigers having won their game on Tuesday, the Hurricane wanted to set the pace early – which they did.

“We knew they were coming off a win, so we made sure to be ready to start out fast and take control,” Montgomery added. “Coach said he wanted us to start out fast and hit them before they hit us, so we just came out with that mindset.”

Jonesboro kept things rolling on both ends of the court, with pressure defense leading to fast-break points. The Hurricane score the final nine points of the first half to take a 32-8 lead into the locker room.

The early dominance also allowed JHS head coach Wes Swift to go deeper into his bench and allow more players to get on the court.

“It’s a little easier to sub-out when you get that early lead, because we weren’t really wanting to go more than nine-deep tonight,” he said afterward. “We weren’t planning to go much further than that. But with the lead that it was, we were able to get some people some minutes, because you never know when you’re going to need them.”

Tillman and sophomore C.J. Larry each drained threes in the third quarter – Tillman’s coming at the buzzer to give the Hurricane a 46-16 advantage heading into the final stanza. But it was the defensive stops that continued to lead to offensive points for Jonesboro.

“Defense is what we’ve hung our hat on all year, if you pay attention to our guys,” Swift said. “Sometimes, they don’t score the greatest, and we don’t flow very well offensively, but defense keeps us in basketball games. I think all year we’ve just given up about 41 points a game.”

A 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter gave Jonesboro its largest lead of 40, consisting of 3-pointers from Montgomery and senior Ty Spicer, and a break-away dunk by Tillman to make it 58-18 with 3:40 to play in the game.

Swift said the biggest concern he had coming into the game was how the early bye and the week-long layoff was going to affect his team.

“Getting this win was huge because it’s your first game, and you need it to advance, but having that bye in the first round threw a wrench into it for us,” he said. “We haven’t had to deal with a bye in the (5A) bracket we came from. We’ve been sitting for almost a week and that was miserable. I’ll just be honest with you. So that was interesting this week.”

This is Jonesboro’s first year in Class 6A, but the elevation hasn’t seemed to affect their success rate at this point.

“The only thing we had to figure out was the travel from Jonesboro to Little Rock on Tuesday nights,” Swift said with a chuckle. “We had been in a league where we were within an hour of everybody. But we play these (6A) teams all the time. In the past it’s been in the non-conference and now we just play them in conference.”

Senior Aden Waller’s 6 points was the high mark for Bentonville, who was against forced to play without 6-9 center Caden Miller after he was injured earlier in the week.

Jonesboro advances to face Cabot (21-8) in Saturday’s semifinal at 1:30 p.m. The winner of that game will moves to next week’s state championship game in Hot Springs.

CABOT 44, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 38

Cabot jumped out to a 22-11 halftime lead against higher-seeded Springdale Har-Ber Thursday night, but had to hold off a late Wildcat surge in the fourth quarter for a 44-38 win in the 6A state basketball tournament.

The Panthers (21-8), who came in as the third seed in the West, have now won both of their games in the tournament, including Tuesday night’s 60-57 win over Fort Smith Northside. Har-Ber (20-8), the second seed from the West had a bye in the first round.

Cabot got 3-pointers from senior Brandon Bennett and junior Jermaine Christopher in the first quarter to take a 10-8 lead. Christopher led all scorers with a balanced 16 points – scoring 8 in the first half and 8 in the second.

The Panthers held Har-Ber to just a 3-pointer from Nate Kingsbury in the second quarter, to extend the lead to 22-11 at the half.

Har-Ber finally generated some offense after the break as sophomore Jaxon Conley hit 12 of his team-high 14 in the final two quarters. Senior Jake Fotenopolis also netted 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Cabot led 41-20 heading into the final period, only to see the Wildcats finish on an 18-3 run, including 9 from Conley down the stretch.

Cabot will advance to face top-seeded Jonesboro (28-3) in Saturday’s semifinal at 1:30 p.m.

