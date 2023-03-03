Open in App
Clark County, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

New mobile pilot program to bring more services to families across Clark County

By Julia Romero,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZEFT_0l69azmg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of resources will be offered to families and youth across rural and underserved areas of Clark County through the launch of a new pilot program.

The Harbor is partnering with Clark County’s Department of Social Service and other agencies to offer support services including tutoring, counseling, healthcare, substance abuse training, and job training.

As part of the new initiative, the Harbor has launched two mobile outreach teams to help deliver services to more youth and families.

To kick off the new effort, free community outreach activities are being hosted on alternating Saturdays in March in Moapa Valley and Laughlin.

Harbor staff will be offering games, raffles, and other activities for kids.

The informal gatherings also will serve as opportunities for parents and community members to get information about the Harbor, Clark County Social Service programs, and other services available through partnering agencies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRl14_0l69azmg00
    The Harbor is partnering with Clark County’s Department of Social Service and other agencies on a new pilot program to offer support services to youth and families in rural areas of the County and underserved areas of the Las Vegas Valley.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRjr7_0l69azmg00
    The Harbor is partnering with Clark County’s Department of Social Service and other agencies on a new pilot program to offer support services to youth and families in rural areas of the County and underserved areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

“As we launch this new service, our goal is to build on existing partnerships with schools and other organizations in communities throughout Clark County,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes Laughlin and Searchlight. “In some cases, staff can connect people to online and telehealth services.”

Harbor Rural Outreach Pilot Program

  • Saturday, March 4, and March 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Moapa Community Center, 320 N. Moapa Valley Blvd.
  • Saturday, March 11, and March 25, Laughlin Junior and Senior High School, 1900 Cougar Drive
  • A youth-decision-making workshop will be offered on March 11, in two sessions, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 1:50 p.m.
  • A family engagement day will be held on March 25 that will include activities for youth and parents
  • For more information click HERE
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Henderson Police Explorer program seeks applicants
Henderson, NV21 hours ago
Public health vending machines offer health kits, clean syringes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Public demands answers regarding recorded incident during meeting with school district police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CCSD elementary school unveils book vending machine
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
‘Give them a voice:’ Bill seeks cameras in Nevada’s special education classrooms to protect nonverbal kids
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nevada DMV cites 100+ job vacancies, high rate of ‘no-show’ appointments as concerns
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Homeowners express safety concerns after deadly home invasion in Henderson
Henderson, NV19 hours ago
Las Vegas drivers express concern ahead of 18-month construction project on Charleston
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Missing boy from Las Vegas possibly spotted in southern Utah with 2 men
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
CCFD responds to fire Boulder Station, hotel guests evacuated
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Back to jail for the trio accused of holding teens captive in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Biden scheduled to designate Avi Kwa Ame national monument during Las Vegas trip: sources
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Woman arrested in connection to homicide at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Opportunity Village hiring for 100 positions
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas man found with several open containers arrested for DUI, reckless driving after hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Aviation Nation is moving to spring
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
CCSD encouraging students to take advantage of tutoring resource paid for with pandemic relief funds
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
North Las Vegas hosts inaugural mariachi student competition
North Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Clark County holds fact-finding review in shooting death of 49-year-old man
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas teacher hiring fair brings 20 valley charter schools together
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas double amputee veteran robbed by caregiver housed after eviction, dilemmas loom over housing others
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
‘All for this?’ Details released on sports store robbery, high-speed chase and shooting in Henderson
Henderson, NV22 hours ago
Accused Las Vegas killer blames co-defendant, both injected woman with pool cleaner, police say
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Arrest report details alleged robbery at Las Vegas store before police shooting
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Female driver killed in single-vehicle crash in west valley, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy