New mobile pilot program to bring more services to families across Clark County
By Julia Romero,
5 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of resources will be offered to families and youth across rural and underserved areas of Clark County through the launch of a new pilot program.
The Harbor is partnering with Clark County’s Department of Social Service and other agencies to offer support services including tutoring, counseling, healthcare, substance abuse training, and job training.
As part of the new initiative, the Harbor has launched two mobile outreach teams to help deliver services to more youth and families.
To kick off the new effort, free community outreach activities are being hosted on alternating Saturdays in March in Moapa Valley and Laughlin.
Harbor staff will be offering games, raffles, and other activities for kids.
The informal gatherings also will serve as opportunities for parents and community members to get information about the Harbor, Clark County Social Service programs, and other services available through partnering agencies.
“As we launch this new service, our goal is to build on existing partnerships with schools and other organizations in communities throughout Clark County,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes Laughlin and Searchlight. “In some cases, staff can connect people to online and telehealth services.”
Harbor Rural Outreach Pilot Program
Saturday, March 4, and March 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Moapa Community Center, 320 N. Moapa Valley Blvd.
Saturday, March 11, and March 25, Laughlin Junior and Senior High School, 1900 Cougar Drive
A youth-decision-making workshop will be offered on March 11, in two sessions, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 1:50 p.m.
A family engagement day will be held on March 25 that will include activities for youth and parents
