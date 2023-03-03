Open in App
Auburn, WA
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Defending state champ Auburn returns to WIAA Class 3A semifinals after holding off Eastside Catholic

By Aaron Lommers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLNqm_0l69a1Lh00

TACOMA – If there is one thing that is certain about the Auburn boys basketball team it’s that they care a lot more about winning than they do individual success.

The proof comes just by watching them play. The fourth-seeded Trojans don’t care who scores, they only care that they have more points than the other team when the final buzzer sounds.

The balance was on display in Thursday’s 45-42 over No. 3 Eastside Catholic. The Trojans only had five players score, but all of them scored at least five points and four of the five scored at least eight points That kind of balance lives up to the motto the team has lived by all season.

“We have a team motto, ‘Sometimes you, sometimes me, always us,’” senior wing Semaj Brown said. “We just care about winning.”

The Trojans (20-6) outlasted a gritty effort from Arlington on Wednesday and held off a fourth quarter run from the Crusaders (19-9) on Thursday. The level of competition hasn’t surprised the defending 3A state champions.

We knew that as the defending 3A state champions, that comes with a target on our back,” Brown said. “As a team, we came prepared. We knew we would get everyone’s best game. We know that as a team we have to give our best effort. Every play matters. The gameplan is 32 minutes, 32 minutes is the most important thing. As a team, we’re just gritty, we’re tough. That’s how we play. That’s how we move.”

The Trojans graduated four starters from last year’s championship team, but finding guys to step up in their place hasn’t been overly difficult.

“We lost four seniors that started,” Brown said. “That doesn’t mean anything. We don’t need to recap. We don’t need a year to rebuild. We reload.

“We had guys that won last year having big-time minutes,” Brown added. “We have guys that have experience. We have guys that we’ve brought up through the year that our getting clutch minutes. I feel like as a team we feel like we’ve got to stay cool and stay patient.”

Brown led Auburn against the Crusaders, scoring 12 points. Senior Tyrell Nichols had 11, junior Luvens Valcin had nine and senior Lateibreon Chandler added eight.

It was the second straight game the Trojans got a high-level effort from Chandler off the bench.

“He’s been huge for us,” Hansen said. “In a tournament like this, you need to kind of play with some depth. It’s four games in four days against high-level competition. We need guys to step up and Lateibreon has really taken advantage of that.”

The Trojans’ victory was not without a price. Sophomore guard Jaylen Petty, the 3A North Puget Sound League regular-season MVP left the game with a knee injury and his status for tomorrow’s game against the winner of Shorecrest-Garfield is still up in the air. Auburn will face the winner of that game at 9 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals.

Eastside Catholic will face the loser of the Shorecrest-Garfield game at 2 p.m. on Friday in a loser-out game.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Auburn, WA newsLocal Auburn, WA
3A NPSL girls, boys all-league basketball 2022-23: Auburn Mountainview's Maliyah Elliott, Auburn's Jaylen Petty named MVPs
Auburn, WA4 hours ago
Seattle police recover century-old statue stolen from UW fraternity house in 2020
Seattle, WA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arlington guard Jenna Villa adds to accolades, named Gatorade girls basketball state player of the year
Arlington, WA1 hour ago
4A SPSL North girls, boys all-league basketball 2022-23: Sumner's Lainee Houillon, Curtis' Zoom Diallo earn MVP honors
Sumner, WA5 hours ago
4A NPSL boys, girls all-league basketball 2022-23: Federal Way's Vaughn Weems, Tahoma's Hope Hassmann named MVPs
Federal Way, WA23 hours ago
3A PCL girls, boys all-league basketball 2022-23: Lincoln's Ciona Wells, Bonney Lake's Jazmyn Shipp share MVP honors
Bonney Lake, WA3 hours ago
A Washington State Lady Was Allegedly Caught in Tigard With Over $10,000 Worth of Stolen Goods
Tigard, OR5 days ago
NWS: Snow bands to dump 6-8 inches in areas of north central Washington; some areas to see one inch per hour
Snoqualmie Pass, WA3 days ago
BREAKING: Seattle teriyaki restaurant goes up in flames
Seattle, WA5 days ago
Portions of western Washington under Winter Weather Advisory overnight
Vancouver, WA4 days ago
1 dead after car flies off SR 99 overpass onto street below in Seattle
Seattle, WA7 days ago
Seattle firefighters battle massive Lake City building fire for hours
Seattle, WA5 days ago
Is It Against the Law to Throw Trash In Someone Else’s Dumpster in Washington State?
Seattle, WA9 days ago
Two teens arrested for murder
Kennewick, WA5 days ago
Tacoma police make arrest after drive-by shooting of home and car
Tacoma, WA5 days ago
Frustration mounts as second police chase in 2 days blocked by pursuit law
Lakewood, WA5 days ago
Routine Seattle Police patrolling leads to arrest and recovery of stolen car
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Man spraying bleach on sidewalk attacked in West Seattle
Seattle, WA7 days ago
Man Arrested Saturday for Allegedly Breaking Into Salkum Garage, Trying to Hit Deputy With Board
Salkum, WA8 days ago
Here Is Washington's Most Famous Restaurant
Seattle, WA13 days ago
Star Witness in Manson Family Trials Dies in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA6 days ago
Washington Kids Could Hide From Parents Under New Bill
Olympia, WA6 days ago
Thurston County man dead after being hit by car in his own driveway, suspect arrested
Olympia, WA4 days ago
Puyallup officer in training arrested for rape appears in court
Puyallup, WA5 days ago
Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility Arrested With Bail Set at $250,000
Centralia, WA13 days ago
Puyallup police officer charged with rape makes first court appearance
Puyallup, WA5 days ago
Tacoma Police seek help identifying organized retail theft suspects
Tacoma, WA7 days ago
Seattle police arrest three suspected drug dealers in last week
Seattle, WA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy