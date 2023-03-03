Defending state champ Auburn returns to WIAA Class 3A semifinals after holding off Eastside Catholic

TACOMA – If there is one thing that is certain about the Auburn boys basketball team it’s that they care a lot more about winning than they do individual success.

The proof comes just by watching them play. The fourth-seeded Trojans don’t care who scores, they only care that they have more points than the other team when the final buzzer sounds.

The balance was on display in Thursday’s 45-42 over No. 3 Eastside Catholic. The Trojans only had five players score, but all of them scored at least five points and four of the five scored at least eight points That kind of balance lives up to the motto the team has lived by all season.

“We have a team motto, ‘Sometimes you, sometimes me, always us,’” senior wing Semaj Brown said. “We just care about winning.”

The Trojans (20-6) outlasted a gritty effort from Arlington on Wednesday and held off a fourth quarter run from the Crusaders (19-9) on Thursday. The level of competition hasn’t surprised the defending 3A state champions.

We knew that as the defending 3A state champions, that comes with a target on our back,” Brown said. “As a team, we came prepared. We knew we would get everyone’s best game. We know that as a team we have to give our best effort. Every play matters. The gameplan is 32 minutes, 32 minutes is the most important thing. As a team, we’re just gritty, we’re tough. That’s how we play. That’s how we move.”

The Trojans graduated four starters from last year’s championship team, but finding guys to step up in their place hasn’t been overly difficult.

“We lost four seniors that started,” Brown said. “That doesn’t mean anything. We don’t need to recap. We don’t need a year to rebuild. We reload.

“We had guys that won last year having big-time minutes,” Brown added. “We have guys that have experience. We have guys that we’ve brought up through the year that our getting clutch minutes. I feel like as a team we feel like we’ve got to stay cool and stay patient.”

Brown led Auburn against the Crusaders, scoring 12 points. Senior Tyrell Nichols had 11, junior Luvens Valcin had nine and senior Lateibreon Chandler added eight.

It was the second straight game the Trojans got a high-level effort from Chandler off the bench.

“He’s been huge for us,” Hansen said. “In a tournament like this, you need to kind of play with some depth. It’s four games in four days against high-level competition. We need guys to step up and Lateibreon has really taken advantage of that.”

The Trojans’ victory was not without a price. Sophomore guard Jaylen Petty, the 3A North Puget Sound League regular-season MVP left the game with a knee injury and his status for tomorrow’s game against the winner of Shorecrest-Garfield is still up in the air. Auburn will face the winner of that game at 9 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals.

Eastside Catholic will face the loser of the Shorecrest-Garfield game at 2 p.m. on Friday in a loser-out game.