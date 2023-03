Warden wasted no time against La Conner in the girls Class 2B tournament, jumping out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter.

The Cougars held on the rest of the way and cruised to a 58-43 win, earning a state semifinal berth in the process.

Lauryn Madsen scored 13 points for Warden in the win.

Here is Lane Mathews' photo gallery from the Warden-La Conner game:

Photo by Lane Mathews

