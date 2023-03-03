Lady Chaps advance to LSC semifinals

FRISCO, Texas – Lone Star Conference Player of the Year Grace Foster hit two free throws to give Lubbock Christian a four-point lead in the final seconds of overtime to help the Lady Chaps hold off Texas A&M-Kingsville, 74-72, Thursday at Comerica Center.

Foster led all scorers with 24 points, while Maci Maddox added 16.

The No. 4 seed Lady Chaps took a two-point lead on a Foster layup with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, but the No. 5 seed Javelinas evened it up as time expired on a Veyda Lake running jumper.

The victory is the seventh in the last eight games for Lubbock Christian.

The Lady Chaps have Friday off and then face No. 1 seed Texas Woman’s at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the Lone Star Conference Women’s Championship.

(The Lone Star Conference contributed to this report.)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.