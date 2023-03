theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department announces its 2022 awardees By From Staff ReportsThe Apopka Police Department, 5 days ago

By From Staff ReportsThe Apopka Police Department, 5 days ago

The Apopka Police Department announced its individual awards for 2022 on their Facebook page last week. Among the awardees are Sergeant Jason Berry (Supervisor of ...