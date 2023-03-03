Area police reports

State patrol---

Tuesday, 3:07 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Wesley Nickles, 42, Bryan, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Adriana Dockery, 26, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance. Dockery was taken by Williams County EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries and Nickles was treated by Williams County EMS at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Nickles was cited for failure to yield.

Defiance sheriff---

Tuesday, 7:50 a.m., on Harris Road, north of Standley Road in Richland Township, a southbound Richland Township Trustees vehicle driven by Jeffrey Gee, 56, 12466 Fullmer Road, attempted to back up and struck the front of a southbound vehicle driven by Chad Clark, 53, Florida. Gee's vehicle had no damage and Clark's vehicle had light damage. Gee was cited for improper backing.

Fulton sheriff---

Feb. 24, 2:18 p.m., at county roads 15 and D in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Denise Beck, 65, Archbold, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Marc Kern, 64, Holland. Kern's vehicle overturned onto the driver's side and Beck's vehicle came to rest off the intersection to the southeast. Both individuals were treated by Wauseon EMS for possible injuries and both vehicles had heavy damage. Beck was cited for failure to yield.

Tuesday, 3:36 p.m., at county roads 24 and E in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Patricia Graffice, 73, Wauseon, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a northbound vehicle driven by David Dominique, 52, Wauseon. Both individuals were treated for possible injuries by ALS 1 and both vehicles had heavy damage. Dominique was cited for no operator's license.

Paulding sheriff---

Tuesday, 10:39 p.m., on County Road 192, about 1/4 mile east of County Road 230 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marais McCloud, 18, Cecil, crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the south side and side-swiped a utility pole before coming to rest in a field. The vehicle had heavy damage and she was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road 143, south of County Road 218 in Auglaize Township, a northbound Cord Associates, Ltd., vehicle driven by Devin Poe, 29, Delphos, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.