New Mexico State women rally for 70-64 win over Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – New Mexico State women’s basketball concluded its regular season in Texas on Thursday with a 70-64 victory over Sam Houston.

Molly Kaiser (24 points) and Soufia Inoussa (16 points) led the Aggies to a second half comeback.

The Aggies trailed the Bearkats by seven after the first 20-minutes after the Bearkats shot 13-31 (41.9%) with five made threes in the first half. The Aggies had a better shooting percentage than the Kats (45.8%) at the halfway point but were being out rebounded (19-13), especially on the offensive glass.

The Bearkats were able to turn their seven offensive rebounds into nine second chance points, giving them the 32-25 advantage headed into the locker room.

Molly Kaiser went to work on Sam Houston’s defense in the second half, scoring 22 points in the final two quarters of play, after only producing two points in the first half. Soufia Inoussa also had a solid second half performance, scoring14 of her 16 points in the final 20-minutes of regulation, including two makes from behind the three-point line.

NM State finishes the regular season with an even 15-15 overall record, going 10-8 in the WAC in Jody Adams’ first season at the helm. Next up for NMSU is the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.