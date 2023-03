The St. Joseph Area Lions Clubs will have its 70th Annual Pancake Days event next weekend.

The East Side, South Side, and Host Lions Clubs will come together for Pancake Days Friday through Sunday, March 10 through 12, at the Army National Guard Armory, 301 N. Woodbine Road. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages will be served for $7 with an advanced ticket or $8 at the door. Milk, juice and coffee also will be available.