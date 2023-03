Ashlong Philemon, left, and Fahima Abbas are raising two children at the Brittany Village apartments. ‘Compared to other places, I’d say it’s great,’ Abbas said. The city council recently made changes to St. Joseph’s rental inspection program to make sure properties are in good condition for families like theirs who don’t own their homes. Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Megan DeShon sits in her apartment with one thought in her mind. When will the toilet get fixed?

At City Hall, Councilman Michael Grimm also grows impatient. He’s not waiting for a maintenance worker, but he wonders why the city’s rental inspection program has moved at a snail’s pace. Meanwhile, property owners are watching the latest developments and contemplating what this all means for them.