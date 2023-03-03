Brian Windhorst Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Deserves The MVP

Brian Windhorst perfectly encapsulated why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP for him.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most dominant interior force in the NBA, and there is no doubt that he is the best two-way player on the planet. He has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have been on a 16-game winning streak.

Recently, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst explained why Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves the MVP award. He pointed out that Antetokounmpo "does so much for his team" also noting that the Celtics just beat the Bucks because of Giannis Antetokounmpo despite them winning consistently prior to the matchup.

"This guy does so much for his team at both ends of the court...he had my vote two weeks ago, he's got my vote today...The Celtics haven’t done anything but win. The Celtics have been in first place since October, and they’re still playing great. And they just walked down by the Bucks because Giannis is driving that train." said Windhorst.

There's no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo has carried the Milwaukee Bucks this season, and he definitely should get some love in the MVP voting. As of right now, the favorite for the award is Nikola Jokic, however.

Currently, Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 5.4 APG for the Milwaukee Bucks. It is clear that he could end up making a deep run with the team this year, and perhaps we'll see him win his second championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The Face Of The NBA In The Future

As of right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league, and some, like Bam Adebayo, believe that he could become the face of the league once LeBron James' career is over .

"I think it’s Giannis," said Adebayo when asked who would become the face of the league once LeBron James retires. "I mean, he’s seven foot, first of all. The thing that really got him on the scene was when he would just take off from the free-throw line. Or he’ll get down the court and three dribbles and dunk it. Just very ‘2K-ish.’"

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability on the basketball court also makes him a popular player, and it is always fun to see a superstar like Antetokounmpo throw down a thunderous dunk in transition.

It is quite likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo's popularity will grow the more he continues to win. The Milwaukee Bucks are considered by some as the team to beat this season , and we'll see how they do in the postseason.

