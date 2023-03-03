Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

LeBron James Is Proud Of Bronny's Clutch Performance In LA State Playoffs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ytdni_0l69G0XG00

LeBron James was happy to see Bronny put up a clutch 21-point performance to lead Sierra Canyon to a state playoff wins.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is nursing a foot injury at the moment but is getting on the court vicariously by watching his son, Bronny James, play his senior year in high school.

In what will be Bronny's final state playoff run, he put up 21 points in a clutch win that had LeBron swooning on Twitter.

LeBron was courtside to watch Sierra Canyon beat Etiwanda in the CIF Southern California Regional Division 1 quarterfinal. Bronny had a game-high 21 points with a terrific second-half performance to win the game 61-55.

His third-seeded Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will progress to the semi-finals to face the second-seeded Bishop Montgomery.

Bronny James' NBA Dreams Are Close To Becoming Reality

Bronny James may have the most famous last name in basketball history but he's earning his plaudits on the court. He may not be the best prospect in the 2023 High School class, but is showing that he is worthy of being scouted and get a Division 1 College offer.

ESPN recently projected him to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He started his senior year as a projected second-round pick, so the progress he's shown on the court as a 3-and-D specialist will be extremely appealing to college teams and even NBA teams.

LeBron has repeatedly spoken about wanting to play alongside Bronny for one season. He said he doesn't mind playing against Bronny for a season but them playing on the same team will be ' the cherry on top '. With Savannah James advising Bronny on which colleges to play for next season, Bronny will be making very calculated decisions up until the 2024 NBA Draft day.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA26 days ago
Ja Morant Went Clubbing And Flashed Gun Even After Getting Called Out For Off-Court Road Habits At Players-Only Meeting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Anthony Davis Throws Shade At Russell Westbrook: "It's Always Fun When You're Winning"
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Tee Morant's Parenting: "You're His Daddy, You Are Not His Boy."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s return to team draws bleak update from Taylor Jenkins amid gun controversy
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
LeBron James Getting Traded To The Mavericks Can't Be Ruled Out, Says NBA Insider
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Gives Big Advice To Ja Morant: “If You Can't Learn Anything, Learn From Me."
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe Says Devin Booker Has Become More Talkative Because He Has The 'Ultimate Big Brother' In Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Kyrie Irving Lost His Mom When He Was A 4-Year-Old And His Father Survived 9/11 When The Planes Hit The Building
Boston, MA2 days ago
Anthony Davis Reportedly Recruited Draymond Green On A Hot Mic: "Let's Get You As A Laker Next Season"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Chris Paul Noticing The Mavericks Having Only Four Players On The Floor
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Kevin Garnett Thinks The Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis If He Fails To Lead Them Without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Jordan Said He Would Still Play The Game Of Basketball Even If He Didn't Get Paid: "No One Can Pay For The Love That I Have For The Game"
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Wizards Acquire Former MVP
Washington, DC2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create The Perfect Starting Lineup For The 2023-24 NBA Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest On The Mavericks After Loss To Suns
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Video: Russell Westbrook Kicked Two Fans Out Of The Arena In Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy