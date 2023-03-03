LeBron James Is Proud Of Bronny's Clutch Performance In LA State Playoffs

LeBron James was happy to see Bronny put up a clutch 21-point performance to lead Sierra Canyon to a state playoff wins.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is nursing a foot injury at the moment but is getting on the court vicariously by watching his son, Bronny James, play his senior year in high school.

In what will be Bronny's final state playoff run, he put up 21 points in a clutch win that had LeBron swooning on Twitter.

LeBron was courtside to watch Sierra Canyon beat Etiwanda in the CIF Southern California Regional Division 1 quarterfinal. Bronny had a game-high 21 points with a terrific second-half performance to win the game 61-55.

His third-seeded Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will progress to the semi-finals to face the second-seeded Bishop Montgomery.

Bronny James' NBA Dreams Are Close To Becoming Reality

Bronny James may have the most famous last name in basketball history but he's earning his plaudits on the court. He may not be the best prospect in the 2023 High School class, but is showing that he is worthy of being scouted and get a Division 1 College offer.

ESPN recently projected him to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He started his senior year as a projected second-round pick, so the progress he's shown on the court as a 3-and-D specialist will be extremely appealing to college teams and even NBA teams.

LeBron has repeatedly spoken about wanting to play alongside Bronny for one season. He said he doesn't mind playing against Bronny for a season but them playing on the same team will be ' the cherry on top '. With Savannah James advising Bronny on which colleges to play for next season, Bronny will be making very calculated decisions up until the 2024 NBA Draft day.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.