Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in series of break-ins, suspects stole cash: Ridgecrest Police By BakersfieldNow Staff, 5 days ago

By BakersfieldNow Staff, 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects were arrested on burglary charges for a series of break-ins in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. Between ...