High school basketball game postponed for unfathomable reason

Two of the best high school girl’s basketball teams in the state of Texas squared off on Thursday in the semifinals of the UIL (University Interscholastic League) State Tournament.

Frisco-Liberty defeated San Antonio Wagner 62-51, advancing to the 5A State Championship. But that victory was postponed due to something that you don’t — and should not — see every day. The game was delayed by hail.

We know what you’re probably thinking. Why in the world would Texas have its high school state basketball tournament outdoors? That just makes no sense. And to that, we can only say that you’re right. It wouldn’t make any sense. This game was held in the Alamodome, the former home of the San Antonio Spurs. And as you likely assumed, the Alamodome does have a roof.

That roof, though, was no match for the hail that fell upon it on Thursday night.

Nick Alvarado of txhsgbb.com even tweeted out a photo of some of the hail that made its way to the Alamodome floor.

Expect the unexpected. That’s a good rule of thumb with weather. It’s especially true in Texas, a state for radical shifts in the weather.

But even taking that into consideration, this caught people off guard.

[ Andrew McCulloch , Nick Alvarado ] Photo Credit: Mr. Bowtie's Texas High School Sports Machine

