Open in App
Imperial Beach, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Man suspected in $5 million COVID relief fraud arrested at border station

By Domenick Candelieri,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMgl4_0l6982lJ00

SAN DIEGO – A Romanian citizen suspected of masterminding a multi-million dollar coronavirus relief fraud was arrested Wednesday at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station, according to prosecutors.

Constantin Sandu, 33, was charged in a federal complaint Thursday with stealing more than $5 million in California unemployment insurance benefits intended to help workers impacted by the pandemic, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California said in a news release.

The complaint states that Sandu, along with 214 unnamed Romanian co-conspirators across California and in Romania, fabricated documents, created fictitious accounts and businesses and filed bogus claims with California’s Economic Development Department.

North County school may close due to sinking risk

“The complaint said that beginning in fall of 2020 and continuing until late summer of 2022, Sandu and hundreds of unnamed co-conspirators learned and developed a process to receive the most benefits possible by using fraudulent identifications, falsified utility bills, falsified earnings statements, falsified W2s, fraudulent Health Insurance cards and non-existent companies,” Thornton said.

Sandu also learned to “backdate” or modify the EDD applications with an earlier unemployment start date to bring in more money, per officials.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Arrests made in $10M Arizona-to-California recycling fraud case
Mesa, AZ2 hours ago
South Bay teacher suspected of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with ex-student arrested
National City, CA21 hours ago
LA man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for $5.5 million in COVID, tax scams and drug trafficking
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego tour companies stress safety, calm fears after Mexico kidnappings
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Man fatally stabbed at gas station in San Ysidro
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Romanian migrant dies in custody of ICE near US-Mexico border
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Solana Beach woman sentenced for murder of former stepfather
Solana Beach, CA1 day ago
Minivan heist: Armed woman holds-up rental car business
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
Recent storms sent 7 billion gallons of raw sewage from Mexico into U.S., mayor says
Imperial Beach, CA1 day ago
22-year-old woman arraigned for hitting and killing man on Vista freeway while 'high on pot'
Vista, CA22 hours ago
An Escondido company owes ex-employees $300k after stealing wages. Years later, they haven’t been paid
Escondido, CA2 days ago
Border Patrol agents say smugglers are getting more creative
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Investigation underway after man found dead in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Attorneys for man claiming Powerball jackpot identify alleged ticket thief
Alhambra, CA1 day ago
Driver, vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Woman suspected of making bomb threat towards elementary school arrested
San Marcos, CA1 day ago
Driver killed after striking tree head-on in rural East County
Pine Valley, CA6 hours ago
SDPD hopes to reactivate ‘smart’ streetlights
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Carlsbad residential fire suspected to be caused by e-scooter battery
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
2 arrested after man held at gunpoint at hotel
Vista, CA22 hours ago
Suspect arrested following standoff at restaurant
San Diego, CA2 days ago
15 arrested for over $38 million in stolen funds from low-income Southern California families
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
La Jolla-based crypto company to liquidate bank
San Diego, CA20 minutes ago
Beyond King Tut experience in Del Mar extended 6 weeks
Del Mar, CA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy