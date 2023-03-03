Kansas City area business illegally supplied Russians with aviation tech: Prosecutors

Two men are accused of running a Kansas City area business that illegally supplied aviation electronics and services to Russian companies, including amid an escalation of U.S. export restrictions imposed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago.

Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 59, of Lawrence, and Douglas Edward Robinson, 55, of Olathe, allegedly conspired to avoid U.S. export laws and regulations as a way to deal in “sophisticated avionics equipment to customers around the world that operate Russian-built aircraft,” according to an indictment brought by a grand jury in the U.S. District of Kansas.

Both were allegedly involved in a conspiracy run through Kansas-based business KanRus where false invoices and falsified export documents were created and “coded” communication was used to conceal the crimes. Shipments were routed through other countries, including Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Armenia, the government alleges, in an effort to hide the true origin or destination of Russia.

Buyanovsky, an engineer specializing in avionics, is president and owner of KanRus and a naturalized U.S. citizen. Robertson is a former commercial pilot who ran the business with him, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege the conspiracy has been ongoing since at least October 2020. One example cited by prosecutors of the illegal work performed was the repair of a computer processor that had a sticker identifying Russia’s Federal Security Services, or FSB.

Buyanovsky and Robinson were charged through a federal grand jury indictment that was unsealed Thursday after they were arrested. Each faces criminal charges of conspiracy, illegal export of goods to Russia, falsification of export information, and smuggling.