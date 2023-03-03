Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Alabama OL excited to visit again, ‘hopeful’ for Clemson offer

By Gavin Oliver,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JivNV_0l694ihI00

Clemson continues to show interest in a standout offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State who is highly interested in the Tigers as well.

Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin paid a visit in January to Bayside Academy (Daphne, Ala.) – home of Graham Uter, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound rising senior in the class of 2024.

“Coach Austin came to my school (in January),” Uter said to the Clemson Insider. “He met with the football coaches and the headmaster and watched some of my basketball practice. I’ve been texting with him this week so I’m hopeful they will offer.”

Uter made a couple of gameday visits to Clemson last season and is slated to visit again for the Tigers’ spring game Saturday, April 15.

“I’m very excited to get back to Tiger Town and see the campus again,” he said.

While Uter isn’t sure where he stands with Clemson regarding a potential offer, he noted that it’s the school he has communicated with the most, and that the Tigers were one of the first teams to start talking with him.

“I definitely have the longest relationship with Clemson and I really appreciate all my talks with Coach Austin,” Uter said. “I’m probably talking to these other schools equally right now, but it’s hard to judge until I get to visit them. No doubt that Clemson will be hard to beat. (The Tigers) have awesome facilities.”

Along with Clemson, Uter is feeling the love and getting interest from schools like UAB, Troy, Louisiana Lafayette, Texas State, Vanderbilt and Auburn. He’s planning to visit a lot of those schools this spring as well.

“The recruiting process is going great,” he said. “I am going on visits to Clemson, UAB, Troy, Texas State, Louisiana Lafayette and maybe some more like Vanderbilt. I’ve been talking to Clemson pretty frequently and hope to better our relationship.”

Uter feels he already has a “great” relationship with Clemson’s Austin.

“He is a great person and we have had really good conversations together,” Uter said. “He is also one of the best OL coaches I have talked to.”

Uter doesn’t currently have a timeline for his college decision.

“I’m hoping to get more offers and visits so I don’t really have an idea for a decision,” he said. “I definitely don’t have a set decision date and my recruitment is 100% open, but if a school offered that felt like it was the right fit for me, that would make the decision easy.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0l694ihI00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0l694ihI00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Tiger gets head coaching gig
Clemson, SC7 hours ago
Goodwin wants 'more violence' from Clemson's defense
Clemson, SC8 hours ago
Future Clemson offer ‘would mean a lot’ to promising in-state DB
Clemson, SC19 hours ago
Clemson DB still needs surgery
Clemson, SC11 hours ago
Wes Goodwin talks defense after Day 2 of spring practice
Clemson, SC1 day ago
'He looks the part': Swinney excited about this freshman wideout
Clemson, SC1 day ago
'It's a big chip on our shoulder': Mascoll shares Clemson's defense has something to prove in the spring
Clemson, SC1 day ago
'It’s just fun': Klubnik explains why Riley’s offense reminds him of high school
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Day 2 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense
Clemson, SC1 day ago
South Carolina Football: Rival Media Out of Touch with Reality
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Rittman on Clemson’s pitching: ‘We’ve got a really great 1-2 punch’
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson downs East Tennessee State
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson downs PC 5-3
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
3 questions for Clemson's offense heading into spring practice
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney's spring press conference report
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Two defensive linemen out for the spring
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney gives the latest on injuries as spring practice kicks off
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson benefitting from ‘more well-rounded’ offense, versatility at the plate
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 4
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson guard out after undergoing surgery
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Four-star guard announces Clemson offer
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Changes announced for two South Carolina radio stations ahead of election season
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
South Carolina woman pumping gas in Ohio is shot, killed by robber before he’s shot by motorist, authorities say
Columbus, OH7 days ago
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg crash
Spartanburg, SC4 days ago
2 found dead inside South Carolina business
Williamston, SC3 days ago
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC6 days ago
Autopsy for Georgia woman's 'suicide' reveals extensive injuries previously unmentioned
Athens, GA14 days ago
Police searching for man in connection to Friday night shooting
Greenwood, SC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy