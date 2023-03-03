Open in App
A shopping guide to the best … tote bags

By Melanie Wilkinson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbsMV_0l6939Kh00

Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AThh8_0l6939Kh00

Beige and orange, £49 by Elliker from endclothing.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZAaj_0l6939Kh00

Green canvas, £60 by Museum of Peace and Quiet from selfridges.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PXPq_0l6939Kh00

Brown suede, £220, jigsaw-online.com

***

Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sGee_0l6939Kh00

Rose faux fur, £24 for four days, by Freed from mywardrobehq.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BO6ht_0l6939Kh00

Crochet tote, £29.30 for four days, by Marni from hurrcollective.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVZRa_0l6939Kh00

Black logo from 2008-9 collection, from £99 a month as part of a subscription, by Chanel from cocoon.club

***

Thrift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUiG5_0l6939Kh00

Ostrich-look leather, £45, rokit.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA0Px_0l6939Kh00

Red leather, £49, etsy.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WkJ1_0l6939Kh00

Colour-block leather by See by Chloé, £160 from lampoo.com

