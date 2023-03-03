North Texans dealing with damage, school closures after storms

As a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through Little Elm on Thursday night, the roof of La Azteca grocery store on West Eldorado Parkway peeled off and landed on a half-dozen vehicles parked outside. Tom Fox/ The Dallas Morning News

Tornado sirens, power outages and property damage Thursday evening peppered Dallas-Fort Worth as much of the area experienced severe thunderstorms and waited out tornado warnings from the National Weather Service.

The service warned a “destructive” storm could push wind gusts up to 80 mph and has been warning North Texans to look out for severe thunderstorms, which could produce large hail and damaging winds. Reports of funnel clouds came in across North Texas.