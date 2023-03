Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: We welcome George Stoia to his new home By Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop Editor, 4 days ago

By Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop Editor, 4 days ago

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher. It's a massive day at SoonerScoop.com as we welcome in George Stoia to the ...