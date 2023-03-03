Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Denver's Shared Streets returning as city asks for input

By Tori Mason,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8Lm4_0l691fEA00

Denver's Community Shared Streets are returning as city asks for input 02:11

Times running out to share your input on the permanent Shared Streets coming to Denver.

During the COVID shutdown, Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure established 11 temporary Shared Streets to create space for residents to walk and recreate outdoors.

The streets had traffic calming methods to reduce speeds and the number of cars.

"They were incredibly successful. All of our city council members and our mayor actually asked for them to stay out longer. That's why the temporary program lasted for close to two years," said Jay Decker with DOTI's Office of Innovation. "Now the city is trying to establish and figure out how to bring them back in a permanent fashion with enough time to properly communicate and think things through with the community."

DOTI is asking the public to weigh in on permanent changes. An interactive map allows people to mark where they would or would not want a Shared Street.

There's an effort to install them over a diverse range of neighborhoods.

"Shared Streets are really successful in areas where there's a lot of residential and commercial density, but that's not always reflected in some of our more equity neighborhoods in Denver," Decker said. "We're making sure that we look at an equal opportunity to place these strategically around Denver wherever one can benefit with them."

Funding sources are still being identified but will likely be a mix of funding from the city budget and grants. They hope to begin construction by 2025.

"We want them to look and feel much nicer. So we could be talking about pavers, green infrastructure, landscaping improvements, street art, murals, things like that," Decker said.

Community Shared Streets are intended to be in residential areas and to provide space for recreation. Commercial Shared Streets will be located in commercial/retail areas to provide gathering areas and safe access to destinations.

Criteria for a Community Shared Street:

  • 1-3 blocks in length
  • Local or neighborhood streets
  • Not on a street with existing RTD public transit (to maintain safety and avoid creating route delays)
  • Not adjacent to industrial land uses
  • Not connecting to a signalized intersection or arterial street

Criteria for a Commercial Shared Street:

  • 1-3 blocks in length
  • Local, neighborhood or collector streets
  • Not on a street with existing RTD public transit (to maintain safety and avoid creating route delays)
  • Not adjacent to industrial land uses
  • Not adjacent to low-density residential land uses
  • Not adjacent to areas with over 50% high-density residential land uses.

You can participate in the prioritization process by dropping pins here: https://bit.ly/41J1kLV

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Crime, pandemic cited as cause for struggling businesses downtown
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Upcoming homeless survey reveals biggest housing hurdles
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Morning drive could be slick for many with freezing fog and drizzle returning
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boulder library restrooms get major renovations after contamination
Boulder, CO1 day ago
I-70 Floyd Hill project goal: rebuild bridges, reduce congestion & curves
Idaho Springs, CO6 hours ago
Denver's most dangerous streets get safety improvements thanks to federal grant
Denver, CO2 days ago
Freezing drizzle causing slick roads and sidewalks in some areas
Denver, CO1 day ago
Coloradan arrested in Atlanta during police training facility protest
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Protesters march to state Capitol demanding rent control bill to be lifted
Denver, CO2 days ago
ADU consideration in Louisville a concern for some Marshall Fire victims
Louisville, CO1 day ago
13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Just one week in, March is already on track to be another colder than normal month
Denver, CO2 days ago
Jeffco homelessness stakeholders agree on cause but not action steps
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Aurora police getting new AI system to review bodycam footage
Aurora, CO6 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Colorado Monday
Denver, CO1 day ago
Boulder police chief meets with Coach Prime
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Molly Brown House makes list of best places to celebrate Women's History Month
Denver, CO3 hours ago
2 United planes, 1 bound for Denver, touch at Boston airport
Boston, MA2 days ago
Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado's first trans representative responds to comments on house floor
Arvada, CO2 days ago
Woman dies in custody at Downtown Detention Center
Denver, CO2 days ago
Deadly Greeley police shooting referred to grand jury
Greeley, CO23 hours ago
Driver who died after rollover crash with Aurora police SUV identified
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Speed and alcohol suspected factors in deadly crash with police cruiser
Aurora, CO2 days ago
CO company gets boost in its plans to mine strategic minerals & metals in the US
Centennial, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy