EXCLUSIVE: Free People’s ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Capsule Collection

To celebrate the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s television series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Redi’s bestselling novel “Daisy Jones & the Six,” which debuted Friday and stars Riley Keough , Suki, Waterhouse , Sam Claflin , Josh Whitehouse , Camila Morrone and more, Free People is unveiling an exclusive capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by the show’s ‘70s rock elan.

Looks from Brioni's New La Donna Women's Capsule

“The Prime Video folks got in touch with us about two years ago. They said that they were getting ready to embark on this film adaptation and asked if we wanted to sort-of partner along with styling recommendations and we said “absolutely,” Free People chief marketing officer Jack Reynolds told WWD.

Although not labeled as official “Free People x Daisy Jones & the Six” or “ Amazon Prime Video x Free People” collaborations, the project marks the Urban Outfitters Inc. owned-brand’s first foray into working closely (and being inspired by) the streaming service’s show.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones for Free People’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” capsule collection.

For “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Free People’s internal team not only curated the exclusive line, with Keough portraying her character Daisy Jones for the capsule’s campaign, but also worked with costume designer Denise Wingate to provide select signature Free People fashions for the series’ wardrobing.

“[Wingate] was obviously a big fan of the brand and thought there would be a natural fit, and we tend to agree,” Reynolds said. “I think for us, it was less of a costume angle and more lending our iconic styles to the show and making sure the characters were well represented in that. In terms of a collaboration , I don’t want it to seem like it was costume design but rather a great way to show our heritage fashion in a new and unique way and tap into something in the proverbial zeitgeist. More than anything, who doesn’t love a little rock ‘n’ roll?”

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar Collection

Free People’s limited-edition capsule launches March 13 and is made up of 50 ready-to-wear, footwear and accessory styles that riff on the brand’s modern and bohemian signatures mixed with the show’s thematic ‘70s rock influences and loose Fleetwood Mac inspirations.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones for Free People’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” capsule collection.

“[The capsule] has some of the styles sent for the show, as well as others that were inspired by the show,” Reynolds said, citing key pieces as a Corrie Coin blazer, “Daisy Jones & the Six” vintage graphic T-shirt, a green Gigi slipdress and Twirl On mid-rise crop flare jeans from Free People’s We the Free denim lifestyle sub brand. The capsule is priced $25 to $700 and will be available to shop on Free People’s e-commerce alongside a wider curation of styles that fit into the show’s overall aesthetic.

Ahead of the capsule’s March 13 launch, Free People is hosting a styling suite for VIPs and influencer’s within Prime Video’s SXSW activation from March 10 to 11.

“Prime will be taking over Hotel San Jose in Austin [Texas] and will have a ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ fan experience including themed rooms, giveaways and photo moments where Free People will be integrated. On Saturday, March 11, there will be a ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ concert event in which Atlantic Records talent will be performing covers of the Aurora album tracks,” the brand told WWD.

“One of the many things I like about the collaboration is that it sort of lets us showcase our heritage fashion in a slightly different way,” Reynolds said. “I think that for us, we’ve always been about embracing the free spirit and creative spirit in any individual and for us, it’s about the attitude and the competence that what you’re wearing sort of brings out. There’s no greater place to see that than a stage literally, so you really have to deliver that attitude to the audience. I don’t think it’s for any particular individual style, but for that personality that you’re after and confidence that the brand in its entirety tries to deliver in any event.”

Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. Premiere