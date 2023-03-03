CMU’s 4th-inning explosion

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Colorado Mesa baseball team exploded in the 4th inning to the tune of 10 runs. The big hit in that inning was Kennedy Hara’s grand slam. The Mavericks cruise after that. They had 11 hits in the ball game. Shortstop Harrison Rodger had 4 hits, 3 RBIs, 1 walk, and 4 runs scored. The Mavs improved to 7-5 on the season.

