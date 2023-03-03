Open in App
Grand Junction, CO
See more from this location?
KREX

CMU’s 4th-inning explosion

By Derwin Worrell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QXSVs_0l68yGn000

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Colorado Mesa baseball team exploded in the 4th inning to the tune of 10 runs. The big hit in that inning was Kennedy Hara’s grand slam. The Mavericks cruise after that. They had 11 hits in the ball game. Shortstop Harrison Rodger had 4 hits, 3 RBIs, 1 walk, and 4 runs scored. The Mavs improved to 7-5 on the season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
CMU Loses in RMAC Semifinals
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
CMU holds off MSU Denver in RMAC Tournament
Grand Junction, CO6 days ago
GJ hosting free public speaking workshop
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Floyd Collins set to kick off CMU theatrical season
Grand Junction, CO2 days ago
Tonight’s events in Montrose
Montrose, CO2 hours ago
Floyd Collins at the CMU Theatre
Grand Junction, CO3 hours ago
Pet of the Week
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
Tina Peters verdict
Grand Junction, CO5 days ago
Grand Junction 2023 Summer Camp
Grand Junction, CO6 days ago
GJ construction leads to planned road closure
Grand Junction, CO2 days ago
Update in MCSO homicide investigation
Grand Junction, CO3 hours ago
Shark-Tank Star Daymond John visits GJ
Grand Junction, CO5 days ago
Montrose Regional Airport ranked busiest on Western Slope
Montrose, CO5 days ago
Why are Grand Junction streets named after numbers, letters and fractions?
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
People V Peters: The verdict
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
The future of 3 D51 schools is still up in the air.
Grand Junction, CO7 days ago
Black History Month: Montrose’s own Bertha Pitts Campbell
Montrose, CO7 days ago
People V Peters: Prosecution & defense rest
Grand Junction, CO5 days ago
GJ hosting accessory dwelling unit workshop
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
14th family pays it forward by traveling forward
Grand Junction, CO7 days ago
GJ cannabis license selection process delayed
Grand Junction, CO6 days ago
Spay and neuter discount vouchers
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
Man charged in 2011 deadly crime spree back in court
Grand Junction, CO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy