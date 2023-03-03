Open in App
Indiana State
The Kansas City Star

Kansas one of three schools in running for California small forward Marcus Adams Jr.

By Gary Bedore,

5 days ago

Marcus Adams Jr., a 6-foot-8, 205-pound junior small forward from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to Kansas, UCLA and Syracuse, he announced Thursday on Twitter .

Adams Jr., who made an official visit to KU last weekend and sat behind the KU bench during the Jayhawks’ 76-74 victory over West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse, cut Oregon, Texas and Mississippi State from his list of schools Thursday. Earlier he considered USC, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas State, Tennessee, Xavier, Nebraska, Nevada, Pepperdine, Washington State and others.

Adams, the No. 29-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2024 according to 247Sports and No. 82-rated player by On3.com, will announce his college choice on Tuesday following a campus visit to UCLA. He has already visited his other two finalists.

“UCLA, Syracuse, and Kansas are my final schools and I will be choosing between one of the three. They all showed the most interest, have great history, a good coaching staff, arena, and players. I’m going to have to decide with my family which school will be the best fit for me at the end of this,” Adams told 247Sports on Thursday .

Of KU, he told 247: “Kansas is a finalist because of coach (Bill) Self, coach (Kurtis) Townsend and the rest of the staff. They are really great coaches. I also really liked Allen Fieldhouse when I went on my visit because of how different it is. The players were friendly and the student section was great as well.”

Of KU, he added to On3.com : “Allen Fieldhouse is something. Great energy. The coaches are good people. Great history and the players are good guys.”

According to recruiting analysts, Adams is considering reclassifying to the Class of 2023 and playing college ball next season.

His dad played college basketball at UNLV. His brother, Maximo, is a 6-7 wing who is expected to also be a top prospect.

“He can dunk, rebound, block shots, make three-pointers plus outmuscle and overpower opponents,” wrote Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times . “He has burst onto the scene. He went overlooked last season while attending a prep school in Corona. He decided to return to Narbonne this season, the school he attended as a freshman and sophomore, and now all those who proudly say, ‘I’m a City Section graduate,’ will soon get to stick out their chests and claim Adams as one of them.

“The talent is there for all to see. He wants to be a one-and-done college player, then pursue his professional aspirations.”

In early February he was averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this season. He had 50 points and 21 rebounds in one of his school’s games.

“Out on the West Coast, nobody in the class of 2024 has made a bigger impression for a move up the rankings than Marcus Adams Jr.,” wrote Eric Bossi of 247Sports . “A 6-foot-8 wing with the ability to play inside or out, he’s got plus athleticism, deep range on his jumper and some real swagger to the way he plays the game. The buzz began with some monster performances for Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne during the fall and then Adams spent the winter lighting up scoreboards all across Southern California.

“There’s a chance that he could end up reclassifying to 2023 but for now he’s planning to play during the spring and summer and if what he did during the high school season translates, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make another leap.”

