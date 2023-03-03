Open in App
Newport Beach, CA
See more from this location?
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach City Council Approves Artworks for Phase VIII of the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park

By Christopher Trela,

5 days ago
At the Newport Beach City Council meeting on February 14, the council unanimously approved 10 sculptures and three alternates to be installed in the Civic...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newport Beach, CA newsLocal Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: NBPD Crime Stats, Storm Debris, Treasury Update
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
Op/Ed: Public Safety Is Number One in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
The Reimagined Newport Beach International Boat Show Sets Out on Maiden Voyage April 27-30
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy