Warden bests La Conner yet again to advance to WIAA Class 2B girls basketball semifinals

SPOKANE – It was 364 days ago when No. 1 La Conner, with championship aspirations, was knocked out of the title race by an equally talented Warden program – one that brought the title home to Warden.

Warden and La Conner met in the Class 2B quarterfinals in 2022, when the second-seeded Cougars played spoiler and beat the Braves, 61-48.

In 2023, it was more of the same as the Cougars notched a 58-43 win, jumping all over the Braves in the first quarter to the tune of a 20-10 run, behind Lauryn Madsen’s 13 points.

Madsen said the team felt some nerves pregame, but once their feet hit the hardwood, it was all focus.

“Once we got out there, it kind of went away and we're just playing basketball,” she said. “I think we did a good job.”

Madsen was tasked with guarding Ellie Marble more often than not – a thankless task with Marble the scoring machine.

“I was going to be the best matchup for her and so I knew she was going to score points no matter what and there wasn't [any stopping] her from fully scoring, but it was just how many we could hold her to,” Madsen said.

That number was 24 as Marble attacked Madsen in the post, finding high percentage shots.

“She beat us more than we thought she should have,” Warden coach Josh Madsen said. “She is a really good player and we give a lot of credit to her. We focused a lot of attention on her. She still got 16 points at halftime.”

Marble was the only consistent scorer for La Conner in the first half as she battled down low and got to the free throw line often – where she went 9-for-15.

“She did end up scoring a lot, but I think we held the other girls to a minimal amount, so it didn't really matter,” Madsen said.

The Warden offense was funneled through Lauryn Madsen as she dictated the tempo and directed the plays.

Even when the Braves switched to a 2-3 zone with a few minutes left in the first half, the Cougar offense hummed right along.

They took a 31-20 lead into intermission as Lauryn had 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, four rebounds and five steals.

The five steals in the first half – and seven total for Warden – led to multiple fast break attempts that usually ended with Lauryn at the rim.

In the second half, Lauryn's scoring slowed as the Braves had to rotate the defense toward her every possession. She became more of a facilitator in the second half as her teammates picked up the scoring burden.

“A lot of her [first half points] were layins,” Josh said. “[I] think hers were steals in transition, it was just playing basketball and that was great. But in the second half, they went zone and we were moving the ball and we expect girls to share it and hit shots when they're open, and that's exactly what happened.”

The third quarter was where Warden put some separation between itself and La Conner.

It started with a made basket on offense that gave Warden a chance to set up its press. That led to a handful of steals and mistakes from the Braves.

A 13-5 advantage gave the Cougars some breathing room they didn’t relinquish.

“We definitely had some breakdowns at times,” Josh said. “The first half felt like we kind of had them on the ropes and then we sort of let up and then regrouped at halftime – made a couple of little adjustments.”

The reigning champs face No. 1 Colfax in a Class 2B semifinal battle at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

La Conner faces No. 7 Rainier in a loser-out matchup at 12:15 p.m.