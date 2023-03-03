Open in App
Montesano, WA
Scorebook Live

Wapato's firepower on display in convincing Class 1A girls basketball quarterfinal triumph over Montesano

By Jamie Council,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCsXd_0l68p00600

YAKIMA - The business trip to the Yakima Valley SunDome continued for the third-seeded Wapato girls basketball team Thursday afternoon in the Class 1A state tournament.

The Wolves cruised to their 17 th consecutive victory, walloping No. 4 Montesano, 64-35, in a quarterfinal matchup the seedings say should’ve been much closer.

“We’ll take that,” Wapato coach Joe Blogett said. “First day in the SunDome, you have to work those nerves out and I thought we set the tone defensively that put us on a good note. We’ve set this goal from the start, and they’ve stayed focused on those goals.”

Wapato, which faces second-seeded Lynden in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m., turned 25 turnovers into 28 points and held the Bulldogs 12 points before halftime.

The Wolves’ stifling defense limited Montesano’s Dalan sisters – senior McKynnlie and freshman Eavanjillie – to 13 combined points after the siblings totaled 38 in Wednesday’s 57-39 victory against Seattle Academy. Minnesota signee McKynnlie Dalan was held to six points and seven rebounds while Evanjillie Dalan had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Montesano’s was paced by Mikayla Stanfield’s 11 points.

“It was a team effort,” Bloggett said. “We obviously put our post players on them telling them to try and deny them the ball, but we were dropping back as far as we had to, to be on the help side.”

Wapato’s run-and-gun, defense-first mentality proved to be too much compared to the size and strength of Montesano in the matchup of contrasting styles.

Wolves senior KK Bass, the SCAC West player of the year, led all scorers with 23 points and sophomore Trinity Wheeler added 15.

“It’s no secret what we’re going to do,” Blodgett. “Wapato likes to push the pace and set the tempo. Montesano did a great job on the boards and that’s what they do. We had to find other ways. From our pressure, we created some turnovers and got some easy opportunities.”

After Thursday’s matchup with the rugged Bulldogs, Blodgett expects to take a look in the mirror with the remaining teams.

“We expect to see some fast games the rest of the way,” he said.

Montesano (22-5) faces No. 9 Freeman in a loser-out at 10:30 a.m. with the winner advancing to Saturday’s game for fourth and sixth place.

