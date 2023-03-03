Magi win regular season finale

The Colon boys wrapped up their regular season with a win over Jackson Christian on Thursday.

It was Senior Night for the Magi, who picked up a 61-36 win to end the regular season. Colon ends the season with a record of 15-7, but they are one of the two seeded teams for the upcoming districts. Tekonsha (13-9) is also seeded. Colon will play the winner of Athens (1-20) and Burr Oak (7-13) on Wednesday.

In Thursday’s win, senior Justin Wickey led the Magi to the victory with 30 points. He scored 15 points in the second quarter as Colon built a 33-18 lead at halftime.

The Magi would have another big quarter in the third with 19 points, this allowed them to lead 52-24 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.

Jackson Christian had its highest-scoring quarter in the fourth with 12, Colon put up nine points.

Following Wickey, fellow senior Simon Vinson scored 12 points. Dalton Williams added a dozen points in the win as well. Maverick Downs put in four points, Connor Hetman scored two and Nic Mock made a free throw.

Hillsdale Academy beats Burr Oak

The Burr Oak boys dropped a 68-44 decision to Hillsdale Academy on Thursday.

The loss puts Burr Oak at 7-13 to end the regular season. The Bobcats will play on Monday evening in the opening round of districts against Athens (1-20) at Colon’s district.

On Thursday, Aiden Calvert scored 15 points with eight rebounds while Jayden Kemp connected for 12 points and four rebounds. Chase Hines finished with six points and six rebounds, Garrett Johnson threw in five points with three rebounds.

Austin Cole registered four points with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while Ethan Boyles two points with four rebounds.