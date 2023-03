wgnradio.com

Jaquez Jr. scores 26 as No. 4 UCLA beats Arizona State 79-61 By By JOE REEDY, 5 days ago

By By JOE REEDY, 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP)Jaime Jaquez Jr. helped keep UCLA afloat in the first half of Thursday night’s game against Arizona State. In the second half, his ...