Ashland wins OHSAA Division I District bowling championship

PORT CLINTON - The Ashland High School boys bowling team is headed back to Columbus.

By virtue of winning the Division I Northwest District Tournament at Star Lanes at the Harbor on Thursday with a cumulative score of 4,368 pins, Ashland was crowned champions over Wapakoneta (4,096), who also will be headed to the state bowling tournament on Saturday, March 11 ay Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl.

Freshman Luke Rhine once again paced the Arrows in individual games by rolling a 209, 235, 233 set for a 677 series, fourth best overall in the tournament.

But right behind were senior Parker Grissinger with a 175, 243, 255 set for a 673 series (5th overall), freshman Landon Dreibelbis with a 247, 177, 211 set for a 635 series (6th overall), freshman Max Oeken with a 202, 204, 181 set for a 587 series (11th overall), and senior Brayden Long with a two-game set of 201 and 237 for a 438 series.

"I threw the ball pretty well, I thought the shot was pretty easy after the first game, it started to open up more," Grissinger offered. "We came and practiced here on Tuesday so I knew it was going to hook a lot, so I was prepared for that, and I had to go to a different ball that hooked less."

Ashland was sitting at a collective 3,156 count after singles play, with Wapakoneta at 3,060.

"We just kind of did what we could and bowled well, I guess," Long said. "Personally for me, I was able to keep it very straight, which I think is why for someone like me to do well today

"But we definitely had to move left."

The aforementioned bowlers, along with seniors Aiden Brown, Garren Ward, and freshman Mikey McKinney, all rallied together to perform well in the Baker Games with scores of 178, 265, 198, 179, 199, and 193 for a total of 1,312 pins.

Wapakoneta ran up games of 171, 157, 186, 219, 125, and 178 for a total of 1,036 pins, 272 behind Ashland's final total.

"Up here at Star, we thought the lanes were not going to hook and we were wrong but we came prepared and that's why these guys have all sorts of bowling balls," noted Ashland coach Jim Brown. "We started off a little slow, there were a couple of teams here who were really good, and I think they sensed a little pressure. They came through and bowled great, we caught the transition in time and that's what really helped us out."

Brown said the team then rounded into form for the Baker Games.

"They came together as a team and took care of business," he said. "Everybody did their job, they knew what they had to do.

Brown says the team is looking forward to the state.

"We have a great young team and with the older guys and younger guys coming together, the seniors already have the experience at the state so those nerves are still going to be there but I don't think they'll be there like the freshmen will have the nerves with it being their first time going to the state."

Grissinger and Long also said the seniors will be there to lead the younger bowlers at the state.

"I'm excited, it will be fun, and hopefully we can go down there and bowl well and get the win," Grissinger said. "It was hard at the beginning of the season just because of the age difference but we've started to gel and have hung out more outside of bowling, and we just became a team."

"Don't think of it too much, it's really not that big of a deal," Long said of the state tournament. "We just have to go out there and bowl and do what we can.

Of the 16 teams that qualified for the state in Division I, Ashland (4,368) led the way in scoring, followed by Hillsboro (4,357). Beavercreek (4,330), and Macedonia Nordonia (4,320).

Mansfield Senior also bowled at the Port Clinton district but did not qualify for the state, nor did Lexington sophomore Bailey Carmichael, who bowled as an individual.