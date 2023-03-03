Open in App
Norfolk, VA
The Associated Press

Harris' 22 lead Howard over Norfolk State 87-67

7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Howard beat Norfolk State 87-67 on Thursday.

Marcus Dockery scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bison (19-12, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Wood shot 4 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Dana Tate finished with 18 points and two steals for the Spartans (20-10, 9-5). Kris Bankston added 18 points for Norfolk State. Joe Bryant Jr. also put up nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

