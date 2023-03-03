Open in App
Portland, OR
The Associated Press

Portland eliminates San Diego in WCC Tournament 92-74

5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Robertson finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to power Portland to a 92-74 victory over San Diego in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Robertson added six assists for the eighth-seeded Pilots (13-18). Moses Wood pitched in with 19 points and five rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito had 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

The No. 9 seed Toreros (11-19) were led by Marcellus Earlington with 15 points and eight rebounds. Eric Williams Jr. also scored 15, while Deuce Turner had 12 points and two steals.

Gorosito hit four of his 3-pointers in the second half to Portland pull away from a 35-all tie at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

