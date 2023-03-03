Minnetonka boys hockey outlasts Chanhassen in double OT to reach state tournament

Edina boys hockey defeats Wayzata to reach state tournament

EDINA, Minn. — The Minnetonka Skippers (26-2) defeated the Chanhassen Storm 2-1 in the Section 2AA final on Thursday night at Braemer Ice Arena.

After two and a half periods of scoreless hockey, Chanhassen (24-4) broke through to take a 1-0 lead with just over five minutes to go in the third period. Just two minutes later, the Skippers took advantage of its only power play of the night to tie the game at one and send it into overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime period, Minnetonka came out firing in overtime number two and eventually found the game winner to send itself to the state tournament.

Third Period Chaos

Coming into this section final, Minnetonka and Chanhassen had only five losses combined and were consensus top three teams in the state. Tonight, both teams played like it.

The first two periods were back and forth as neither team was able to muster a ton of momentum in its favor. After two periods, the shots were nearly dead even.

In the third period, it seemed like the Skippers had found their groove as they were the ones dictating the pace throughout the period. But with about five minutes to go, Chanhassen threw a puck into the zone, and after taking an awkward bounce off the board, Chanhassen forward Micah Saxon wound up with the puck on his stick, and he guided it into the empty net to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.

“It was an exciting goal, but the whole year on the bench our message was 0-0 hockey," Storm head coach Sean Bloomfield said. “The guys were excited, but we knew we had work to do.”

The lead was short lived for the Storm as they would commit a penalty just seconds later that proved to be costly. Minnetonka forward Luke Garry scored on the man advantage to even the game at one.

“You're playing with fire when you play a team like Minnetonka, especially when their down a goal,” Bloomfield said.

Chanhassen put pressure back on the Skippers late in the third period, but Skipper goalie Kaizer Nelson stood tall and kept the game even headed into overtime.

“It's not easy playing goaltender for Minnetonka," Skipper head coach Sean Goldsworthy said. “Kaizer responded really well to that goal he gave up. He made some big saves there at the end that kept us alive and brought us to overtime.”

Lunski Wins It

Heading into overtime, the shots were nearly identical as both teams were close to winning in regulation multiple times.

In the first overtime, it was all Minnetonka. The Skippers dominated the time of possession and nearly ended the game multiple times but could not convert.

“At the start of that first overtime I told our guys it was 0-0 and told them to just go out there and enjoy it," Bloomfield said.

The Skipper came out the better team in the second overtime. Minnetonka continued to apply the pressure. They were on the cusp of finding that elusive one goal that would win them the game.

“We just wanted to play our game in that second overtime,” Goldsworthy said. “Our schedule allows us to play heavily in one goal games, so there was no panic from our guys.”

Alex Lunski scored the game-winning goal for the Skippers as he found an opening in the Storm defense and ripped a shot on goal that snuck by the Storm goaltender and sent Minnetonka to the state tournament.