The Maple Grove Crimson defeated the Rogers Royals 7-3 in the Class 2A, Section 5 final at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Crimson advance to the state tournament with the win.

Finn Brink and Joey Imgrund scored for the Crimson in the first period to give them a 2-0 after one period.

Rogers' Sam Ranallo scored on the power play to start the second period, but Maple Grove answered with two goals from Lucas Busch and Brink.

Mason Jenson and Ranallo scored for Rogers to cut the Crimson lead to 4-3 entering the third period.

The Crimson scored two minutes into the third period with a goal from Jack Kernan. Brink and Blake Steenerson scored empty-net goals to give the Crimson a spot in the state tournament.

Here is our photo gallery from the game.

Maple Grove vs. Rogers in Section 5AA final

Photos by Earl Ebensteiner