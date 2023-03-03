Organizers push back on police microphones in high-crime neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – More than 100 people tuned in Wednesday for the Town Hall on Gunshot Detection Systems hosted by the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing .

For three hours, nearly all speakers pushed back against the city’s proposal to pilot a gunshot detection system that would place microphones or sensors in high crime areas, alerting police to potential gunshots.

Aje Amaechi, a community organizer with Freedom to Thrive , said that “these alerts could cause a significant backlog, especially since the team is already behind.”

The city’s request for proposal says that where the pilot technology is implemented will be determined in part by PPB data on areas with the most gunshots reported and “community engagement and input gathered from outreach conducted prior to deployment.”

But community members claim there has been little-to-no engagement, and their input is being ignored.

“We all know while we’re sitting here that it is a done deal when y’all even bring it to a table,” one activist said.

Celeste Carey of PCCEP added, “We don’t want gunshot detection technology, that’s what the public is saying.”

Amanda Lamb, a law enforcement resource council with Oregon Justice Resource Center , said that community input is “just a box that the city wants to check.”

“They don’t want to meaningfully engage the community to get their opinions on whether or not to move forward with gunshot detection technology, because they’re already so far in the process,” Lamb said.

And while City Rep. Stephanie Howard, the director of community safety, said the concerns are being heard, but did not comment whether the city is willing to abort the problem.

“The question is, will Council just abort this?” Carey asked Howard. “What is the point of saying you will have further input opportunities, when we’ve already indicated we don’t want the technology?”

“I am not in the position to make that statement on behalf of council. No. I am absolutely in the position to report back to council, report to my boss, report to all my colleagues and other council offices and to continue this discussion,” Howard said.

Despite the frustration voiced by community members, Lamb encourages people to continue to engage by testifying before council and making sure their voices are heard.

“If the city does implement gunshot detection technology, continue to hold city leaders accountable for the outcomes of doing that,” Lamb said. “Continue to monitor how this technology is being used by police, whether it is being used to target community members, whether it is being abused, whether it works. This is their tax money. These are their elected leaders, and they do have a voice in this process.”

A recording of the town hall can be found here .

