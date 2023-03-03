Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Federal Boulevard site of multiple hit-and-run crashes

By Greg Nieto,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUs0T_0l68eUTQ00

DENVER (KDVR) — Federal Boulevard has seen multiple hit-and-run crashes in recent days.

A reward is being offered. On Feb. 22, a pedestrian was hit crossing South Federal Boulevard at West Dartmouth Avenue. The injuries are considered serious. Denver Police say the driver left the scene.

Denver veteran survives suicide attempt, now helping others

The incident occurred near Toro Taxes.

“It’s frightful to think something like that can occur,” franchise owner Davia Contreras said.

Contreras said her business will do its part to help find the driver.

“It concerns me, because I see a lot of underage people just walking back and forth, crossing the street,” she said.

On Feb. 27, police responded to a separate hit-and-run crash at South Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue.

Federal Boulevard part of Denver’s high-injury network

Denver Streets Partnership released a statement about the two crashes.

“We, the Denver Streets Partnership are deeply saddened, but not at all surprised by the two recent crashes, resulting in serious injuries to people walking on Federal Boulevard,” reads the group’s statement. “Federal Boulevard is part of the city’s high-injury network and dangerous, by design. Serious injury and fatal crashes will continue to happen, until the city, fundamentally, re-designs the street to be safe for all users.”

Denver sees over 200 pothole complaints in a 3-day span

Late Thursday night, Denver Police say they responded to another hit-and-run crash near the intersection of South Federal and West Amherst Avenue.

If you have any information about any of the incidents, you are urged to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

