Wisconsin State
One Step from State: Girls teams secure sectional final spots

By Matt Reynoldson,

5 days ago

(WFRV) – Thursday’s sectional semifinals provided no shortage of drama around Northeast Wisconsin, and now we’re one step away from the state tournament fields being set in all five divisions.

Thursday’s games were played at neutral sites throughout the state, with several conference foes squaring off with their seasons on the line.

Click the video for highlights and check out the results below.

Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59, OT: Reagan Krueger finished a game-tying layup with just fractions of a second remaining, and Kate McGinnis hit the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime to keep the postseason rolling for the seventh-seeded Papermakers. Kimberly will face Germantown in the sectional final.

Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 69: The Rockets shook off their biggest challenge in months, surviving a back-and-forth affair with ECM to punch their ticket to Saturday’s sectional final. Allie Ziebell led all scorers with 37 points.

Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41: The Polar Bears had no trouble with their underdog foes, with Rainey Welson leading all scorers with 18 points. Hortonville will take on Neenah in Saturday’s sectional final.

Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24: After the teams played a tight contest early Notre Dame held the Foxes to two points over the final nine minutes of the first half, eventually pulling away for the 72-24 win. Notre Dame will face Cedarburg in the sectional final.

Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39: Freedom jumped out to a 33-13 lead by halftime and never looked back, beating the rival Tigers for the third time this season. The Irish will face Kewaskum in the sectional final.

Division 4: St. Mary Catholic will play Mishicot in the sectional final.

