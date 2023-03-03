Local Veterinary Care Center Gets Upgraded

Staff cut the ribbon officially opening the renovated Vogel Veterinary Care Center. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County SPCA)

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Animal caretakers had an exciting time cutting the yellow ribbon unveiling the brand new Veterinary Care Center renovation.

The Vogel Veterinary Care Center is an extension of the Monmouth County SPCA and helps make veterinary care more accessible for all pet owners. The center offers parasite prevention, dentistry, microchipping, vaccines, diagnostics as well as spay/neuter services for the underserved population of animals that need veterinary care.

In 2021, the MCSPCA received a $1 million donation from Sheldon Vogel to kickstart the expansion. Sheldon and his late wife, Anne, are long-time patrons of the Monmouth County SPCA and funded the Vogel Spay/Neuter Clinic decades ago. The two were major supports of the expansion to the Vogel Veterinary Care Center in order to provide affordable vet care.

“Thanks to the support of the Vogels, our shelter has grown from a beloved grass roots organization to a leading resource for animal welfare in the state,” said Ross Licitra, Executive Director of the Monmouth County SPCA.

Upgrades included new walls and flooring, new counters, cabinets, and shelving as well as new surgical suites. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County SPCA)

In January 2023, the organization announced the reopening of the Vogel Veterinary Care Center with renovations being fully complete.

“We are so extraordinarily grateful for the generosity of our long-time friend, Mr. Vogel, who has supported our organization for many years, and whose philanthropy allows us to bring these great services to the public,” the MCSPCA said in a statement.

The renovation included new walls and flooring with a coating that allows staff to easily sanitize surfaces in between patients. The center also received new counters, cabinets, and shelving to maximize storage in a compact space.

Photo courtesy Monmouth County SPCA

“For the animals, new patient wards that can accommodate larger dogs with sound resistant kennels and cat cubbies to minimize stress from any potential noise coming from another neighbor,” MCSPCA said.

The new surgical suites are now equipped with state-of-the-art scrub sinks and brand-new surgical tables that allow for accommodations for extra-large breed dogs. The expansion of the doctor’s office also allows the company to take on more doctors as the needs to provide veterinary care continues to grow.

To learn more about the Vogel Veterinary Care Center, visit vogelvet.org. For more information about the Monmouth County SPCA, visit monmouthcountyspca.org.