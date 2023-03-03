Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Stars acquire forward Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

By JAY COHEN,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXtBa_0l68Zd4W00
1 of 2

CHICAGO (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night on the forward’s 28th birthday.

The move was announced after Dallas’ 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.”

The NHL trade deadline is Friday.

“We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit and a veteran presence as we continue our push to the postseason.”

The addition of Domi gives Dallas another veteran forward as it angles for playoff positioning. The Stars (33-16-13) are on top of the Western Conference, one point better than the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas also got minor league goaltender Dylan Wells from Chicago for veteran goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick.

The lowly Blackhawks (21-35-5) continue to lean into their tanking strategy, hoping for a chance to take Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Longtime star Patrick Kane, forwards Domi and Sam Lafferty and defensemen Jake McCabe and Jack Johnson have been traded away by Chicago since Sunday.

The Blackhawks also made two minor deals on Thursday. They acquired Maxim Golod from Anaheim for Dylan Sikura in a swap of minor league forwards, and they got forward Anders Bjork from Buffalo in exchange for future considerations.

Domi had a team-best 18 goals and 31 assists in 60 games with Chicago. He had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 victory at Dallas last week.

Domi, the son of former NHL forward Tie Domi, signed a $3 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks in July.

The 36-year-old Khudobin was likely included for salary cap purposes. He hasn’t appeared in an NHL game this season. The Blackhawks said he would report to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The Stars assigned Wells and loaned forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray to the AHL’s Texas Stars.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Benn has goal, 2 assists in Stars' 10-4 rout of Sabres
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Timo Meier scores in shootout, Devils beat Capitals 3-2
Newark, NJ1 hour ago
Zibanejad nets SO winner, Kane scores, Rangers top Canadiens
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins’ streak
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Kochetkov returns for Hurricanes, blanks Flyers 1-0
Raleigh, NC2 hours ago
Martinez scores in OT, Golden Knights edge Lightning 4-3
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Nelson's OT goal lifts Islanders to 4-3 win over Penguins
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Kansas' Self to miss Big 12 tourney after medical procedure
Lawrence, KS11 hours ago
Lopez comes up big, Bucks edge short-handed Nets 118-113
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Ja Morant-less Grizzlies rout Curry, Warriors 131-110
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Jones, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Warriors, 131-110
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Grizzlies tried to address Morant’s actions before gun video
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Thursday's Scores
Wilmington, DE3 hours ago
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
Houston, TX3 hours ago
No. 22 TCU routs No. 12 K-State 80-67 in Big 12 tourney
Fort Worth, TX26 minutes ago
Khan World School at ASU Prep Accelerates Expansion Thanks to Exceptional Academic Performance by Pilot Cohort
Tempe, AZ1 hour ago
Norfolk State beats Coppin State 73-56 in MEAC quarterfinal
Norfolk, VA49 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy