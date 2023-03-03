Open in App
Holliday, TX
Holliday girls basketball advances to state title game, Reay resigns from MSU and other local high school softball/baseball games: Full Sportscast – March 2, 2023

By M.J. Baird,

5 days ago

The Holliday girls basketball team battled Columbus in the Class 3A state semifinals. The No. 3 ranked Lady Eagles won 59-40, advancing to Saturday’s state championship game.

Christopher Reay has resigned from his post as head coach of the women’s basketball team at Midwestern State. Reay, an MSU alumnus, coached for 13 years at his alma mater.

There was plenty of local high school softball and baseball action around Texoma, including tournament in Iowa Park and Nocona.

M.J. Baird brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!

