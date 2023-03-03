North Augusta Lady Jackets are once again queens of the court as state champions

The North Augusta girls basketball program dynasty has another title for the trophy case, winning its fifth state championship in the last seven years. The Lady Jackets beat Westwood 42-29 in come-from-behind fashion to claim the South Carolina High School Association 4A state championship on Thursday at the Convocation Center in Aiken, S.C.

North Augusta trailed 13-8 after the first quarter, and closed the gap to trail 14-13 at halftime. Head coach Al Young and his Lady Jackets made adjustments at halftime that immediately paid off, outscoring the Redhawks 20-6 in the third quarter, to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Senior P’eris Smith led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds. Smith won a state championship with the program as an eighth grader, and now, goes out as a champion as a senior as she heads to Campbell University. Freshman Celena Grant finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

