Open in App
North Augusta, SC
See more from this location?
WJBF

North Augusta Lady Jackets are once again queens of the court as state champions

By Brendan Robertson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2zam_0l68Xoi500

The North Augusta girls basketball program dynasty has another title for the trophy case, winning its fifth state championship in the last seven years. The Lady Jackets beat Westwood 42-29 in come-from-behind fashion to claim the South Carolina High School Association 4A state championship on Thursday at the Convocation Center in Aiken, S.C.

North Augusta trailed 13-8 after the first quarter, and closed the gap to trail 14-13 at halftime. Head coach Al Young and his Lady Jackets made adjustments at halftime that immediately paid off, outscoring the Redhawks 20-6 in the third quarter, to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Senior P’eris Smith led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds. Smith won a state championship with the program as an eighth grader, and now, goes out as a champion as a senior as she heads to Campbell University. Freshman Celena Grant finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aiken, SC newsLocal Aiken, SC
Augusta Jaguars, USC Aiken Pacers advance to NCAA DII Tournament
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Aiken Fest returns to the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds
Aiken, SC1 day ago
USC Aiken launching program for intellectually disabled
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Augusta Jaguars capture Peach Belt Conference Tournament title
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta National Women’s Amateur defending champion Davis highlights Sage Valley Junior Amateur field
Augusta, GA5 hours ago
WATCH: WJBF Sports 6 All-CSRA Awards
Augusta, GA22 hours ago
The mayor talks growth and opportunity in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC4 hours ago
Augusta Regional Airport prepares for 2023 Masters Tournament
Augusta, GA1 day ago
SRP Park hosting first event with new cashless system
Athens, GA1 day ago
Body found inside home on Woodbine Road in Aiken
Aiken, SC22 hours ago
Home on Lismore Court in North Augusta destroyed after huge fire
North Augusta, SC2 days ago
North Augusta city council approves to extend Riverside Village master development agreement
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
Golden Apple: Kelli Kilbourn-Williams
Graniteville, SC2 hours ago
Juneteenth and St. Patrick’s Day Parade both asking Augusta commissioners for support
Augusta, GA2 days ago
70-year-old woman shot and killed in Aiken
Aiken, SC14 hours ago
Commissioners to hold work session to prepare for new Central EMS ambulance service
Augusta, GA1 day ago
70-year-old woman shot and killed in Aiken, husband charged with Murder
Aiken, SC14 hours ago
Grovetown Elementary School teacher physically attacked by student
Grovetown, GA1 day ago
Peacock releases trailer for new film, Praise This, featuring Augusta’s Kiara Iman
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Juneteenth, St. Patrick’s Day Parade get city funding
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Project Refresh soon to hit one year and holds donation drive
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Head-on collision in McDuffie County injures 16-year-old and another man
Mitchell, GA1 day ago
Man wanted for questioning in theft of Gold Cross ambulance
Augusta, GA2 days ago
JENNIE: Morris Museum of Art’s Social Canvas Block Party RESCHEDULED
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Grovetown woman allegedly stabs brother over lasagna
Grovetown, GA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy