Runners take off at the start of a previous Shamrock 5K Run/Walk. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. File photo | News-Press NOW

Special Olympics Missouri North Area plans its 10th annual Shamrock Run for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

The 5K fun run/walk will begin at 11th Street and Grand Avenue and finish at Norty’s Bar and Grill, 1117 Frederick Ave. Medals will be given to the overall adult male/female and youth male/female winner and a prize will be given to the most outrageous costume.