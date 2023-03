St. Joseph firefighters battle a structure fire in Downtown St. Joseph. Bills being considered in the Missouri General Assembly this session aim to make mental health support more accessible to first responders, who often encounter stressful situations on the job. File photo | News-Press NOW

Each day first responders work to ensure those in their community are safe, at times risking their own mental health in the process.

Missouri lawmakers are looking to address this issue with multiple bills that will increase emergency crews’ access to mental health resources.