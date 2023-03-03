The Hu announce Rumble Of Thunder European tour

Mongolian sensations The Hu have announced an extensive European tour for the summer. The run of 28 shows kicks off at the Nova Rock Festival festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, on June 7, and concludes at the Malakoff Festival in Nordfjordeid, Norway, on July 22. Tickets are on sale now , full dates below.
Last month, the band shared the first episodes of their mini-docuseries Citizens of The World , which details the band's formation and rise to success. The second episode was released yesterday (both episodes can be watched below).
Earlier in February the band unveiled a new version of This Is Mongol , one of the standout tracks from their second album Rumble Of Thunder. The song was originally released as the first single from the album in May last year, but the reworked version – This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) – featured a new vocal, from Alice In Chains singer William DuVall.
Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland Jun 10: Southampton Guildhall, UK Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK Jun 13: Liverpool Academy, UK Jun 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK Jun 16: Landgraaf Pinkpop 2023, Netherlands Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France Jun 20: Lille L’Aeronef, France Jun 21: Norwich University of East Anglia, UK Jun 22: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK Jun 23: Newcastle NX, UK Jun 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany Jun 28: Strasbourg La Laiterie Artefact, France Jun 30: Werchter Rock Werchter 2023, Belgium Jul 02: Heslinki Festival, Finland Jul 04: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 26, Germany Jul 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxemburg Jul 06: Aix-les-bains Musilack 2023, France Jul 08: Madrid Mad Cool Festival 2023, Spain Jul 10: Marseille Espace Julien, France Jul 12: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany Jul 13: Dresden Alter Schlachtohf, Germany Jul 15: Wroclaw Center Concert A2, Poland Jul 16: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic Jul 17: Budapest Budapest Park, Hungary Jul 20: Bontida Electric Castle Festival, Romania Jul 22: Nordfjordeid Malakoff Festival, Norway
