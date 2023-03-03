Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Valle de Oro invites public to see new programs at refuge

By Laila Freeman,

5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nature center is getting back to business coming out of the pandemic. They are inviting the public to see what they’re up to.

Valle de Oro in the South Valley held its first open house since 2019, something the national wildlife refuge used to do a few times a year.

This time, they got to host the event in the brand-new visitor center that opened in September.

Community members got to learn about the latest projects, including tree plantings, Bosque cleanup, and new trails and wetlands.

Memorial, memes honor Albuquerque’s fallen Iron Man statue

Managers said more programs for people of all ages are in the works, and they welcome the community’s input.

