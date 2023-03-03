Grand theft suspects in custody after pursuit with CHP

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of two grand theft suspects Thursday night — a female driver and a male passenger.

According to officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the agency that initiated the chase, the pursuit started in the 12600 block of Frederick Street in Moreno Valley before transitioning onto westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway.

Sky5 was over the scene as CHP took control of the pursuit shortly before it moved onto the southbound 605 Freeway.

The suspects hit speeds as high as 90 miles per hour, and were, at times, using turn signals when making lane changes.

Later, the pursuit moved on and off the 5 Freeway, with the driver exiting onto surface streets, blowing through red lights and at one point, driving in the wrong direction on the roadway.

Grand theft pursuit suspects seen driving on the wrong side of the road during a chase with CHP on Mar. 2, 2023.

As the pursuit suspects entered the area of Santa Fe Springs, they pulled the vehicle into a parking lot and bailed on foot. The female tried to enter a Walmart before officers nabbed her. The male suspect made it into the store, but was taken into custody shortly after.

