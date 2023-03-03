Open in App
Riverside County, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

CHP in pursuit of driver in suspected stolen vehicle

By Josh DuBose,

5 days ago

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol are in pursuit of a suspect stolen vehicle driver.

The pursuit was initiated by deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department when the driver was in the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway out of Ontario.

CHP took control of the pursuit shortly before it transitioned onto the southbound 605 Freeway.

Sky5 is over the scene.

