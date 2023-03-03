Open in App
Chicago, IL
On Tap Sports Net

Finally Official: Blackhawks Trade Max Domi to Stars for Draft Pick, Anton Khudobin

By Jonnie Nonnie,

7 days ago

There was some speculation that Domi may stay in Chicago, but that has been put to rest with this trade.

After hours of speculation and reports , it's finally official. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Max Domi and goalie Dylan Wells to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick and goalie Anton Khudobin.

Khudobin has not appeared in an NHL game during the 2022-23 season. In 24 AHL games , he owns a 2.99 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. His contract carries a $3.3 million salary cap hit and will expire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The veteran netminder will report to the Rockford IceHogs.

Domi has been a sparkplug for the Blackhawks this season, posting 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 60 games. There was some speculation that Chicago might retain Domi and sign him to an extension due to his connection with head coach Luke Richardson that dates back to their shared time in Montreal, but his one-year contract proved to be a moveable asset for general manager Kyle Davidson.

Max Domi is just the latest domino to fall in the Chicago Blackhawks' teardown in accordance with their rebuild plans. And Davidson may not be done yet, as Andreas Athanasiou and Connor Murphy could potentially be on the move before the NHL trade deadline strikes Friday at 2 PM CT.

