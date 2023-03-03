Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Stars: Blackhawks see Stars without Domi

By Ben Anderson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGnaY_0l68K32a00

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Joe and Caley Chelios discuss the hard-fought and hard-defended effort by a very different Blackhawks lineup. Later, hear postgame thoughts from defenseman Seth Jones, center Cole Guttman and Patrick Kane after his first game with the New York Rangers.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Saturday, March 4th to face the Nashville Predators. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Andy Masur’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Joe Brand on the call at 7:00pm.

